Acid Dad share the Origins of their spooky new single, “Living With A Creature”: Stream

Acid Dad Origins, photo by Devon Bristol Shaw

Origins is a new music feature which finds artist reflecting on the inspirations behind their latest single.

Acid Dad, a gang of Brooklyn rockers injecting a healthy dose of psychedelia into their livewire punk, dropped their self-titled debut LP back in March. Now, in advance of a sprawling fall tour of North America, the band has shared a brand new single, “Living With A Creature”.



Written and released with the dim, leaf-strewn milieu of Halloween in mind, the stormy, rollicking track conjures images of insomnia and claustrophobia. It all swirls around the song’s central monster, which lives “under my house,” “under my floors”, and, most tellingly, “up in my head.” The accompanying music video channels the song’s bleary melodies and vampiric vocals, with blurry horror clips conjuring the warped TV antennas of yore. To watch the video is to relive those bygone midnights in the TV’s glow, knowing that a little bit of static isn’t enough to keep the Wolfman, Dracula, or Frankenstein from clambering through that screen.

Watch it below.

As an added treat, Acid Dad have shared the spooky, off-kilter Origins of “Living With A Creature”. Check them out below.

Bauhaus – “Triadisches Ballett von Oskar Schlemmer”:

Around the time I was demoing the track, my good friend and I would stay up way too late watching these trippy Bauhaus videos while listening to records. The “Triadic Ballet” was one of my favorites from these late night sessions. The colors, astonishing costumes and weird movements are so fucking weird. I can’t get enough of it.

Murderous – “Nitzer Ebb”:

I was listening to a lot of post-punk/post-industrial rock like Nitzer Ebb and The Prodigy recording “Living With A Creature”. I wanted to paint the same dark-cavern energy while playing with the repetitive rhythms and synth sounds from our Korg Monolog Synth.

Flatbush Trap House Parties:

I used to go to these parties in deep Flatbush at this ancient Victorian trap house when I first moved to New York. The song itself is about living in shitty environment with a toxic monster of roommate you can’t escape and always envisioned the setting at that house. The people, the building and the party were like an enjoyable nightmare.

In addition to its upcoming North American tour, Acid Dad will also embark on a tour of the U.K. in January. See their full tour itinerary below.

Acid Dad 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

10/22 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House & Record Cafe

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

10/24 – Seaside Heights, NJ @ Hemingway’s Seaside Heights

10/25 – New York City, NY @ (le) poisson rouge

10/26 – Trenton, NJ @ Millhill Basement

10/30 – Montreal, QC @ l’Escogriffe Bar Spectacle

10/31 – St Catharines, ON @ Warehouse

11/01 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

11/03 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s Iowa City

11/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue & 7th St Entry

11/06 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

11/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

11/08 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic Venue

11/10 – Vancouver, BC @ SBC

11/11 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/12 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

11/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Owl Club

11/17 – Dallas, TX @ Regal Room

11/18 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin

11/19 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

11/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

01/26 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin

01/27 – Bristol, UK @ The Old England

01/28 – Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

01/29 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny2

01/30 – Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy

01/31 – Liverpool, UK @ Shipping Forecast

02/01 – London, UK @ The Shacklewell Arms