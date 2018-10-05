Menu
Aimee Man is writing the music for a Girl, Interrupted stage musical

on October 05, 2018, 6:31pm
Broadway’s no stranger to musicals based on famous movies, but rarely is the source material as compelling as the Oscar-nominated Girl, Interrupted, which is apparently in the process of being turned into a musical. That news comes from Aimee Mann, of all people, who made the project even more appealing by revealing in a Los Angeles Review Of Books interview that she’s writing the music.

The pairing makes sense: Mann’s last album, after all, was titled Mental Illness, and Girl, Interrupted tells the story of a young woman’s 18-month stay at a mental hospital in the 1960s. “So literally right up my alley—it’s about crazy ladies!” Mann joked, saying she doesn’t know when it will premiere as “plays always take forever.”

(Read: Top 50 Cover Songs from Movies)

Mann also revealed that she’s working on another musical, one she describes “my own thing,” with playwright Jonathan Marc Sherman.

