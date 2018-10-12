Disney’s live-action Aladdin teaser trailer answers our wishes: Watch

Earlier this week, Disney teased us with the first official poster for its forthcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin. Now, they’ve gone ahead and dropped the first teaser trailer, which makes sense given that it’s set to hit theaters on May 24th.

Directed and co-written by Guy Ritchie, alongside Big Fish screenwriter John August and The Shape of Water scribe Vanessa Taylor, this take on the Arabian fantasy tale looks to be just as sharp and witty as the talent who made it.



Of course, the biggest hurdle will be whether or not Will Smith can bring as much magic to the lamp as the late Robin Williams did in the 1993 original cartoon classic. Sadly, this first teaser doesn’t give any hints, but we’re still impressed.

Hop on the magic carpet and watch below.

As previously reported, Mena Massoud stars as the title character alongside an incredible eclectic cast that includes Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, and Numan Acar.

For those of you keeping score, Aladdin is one of four live-action adaptations coming next year from the Mouse. We’ll also be heading to the circus come March 29th for Tim Burton’s Dumbo, the Pridelands on July 19th for Jon Favreau’s The Lion King, and the pound come late 2019 for Charlie Bean’s Lady and the Tramp.

So much nostalgia to filter out.