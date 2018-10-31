Alex Trebek isn’t retiring from Jeopardy! anytime soon

Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! went on hiatus earlier this year as longtime host Alex Trebek recovered from brain surgery, raising speculation as to whether or not the 77-year old would return to the gig he’s hosted since 1984. Trebek himself stoked the fire when he contemplated his retirement in the media.

Well, good news: Sony Pictures Television has renewed his contract through 2022, and the host is along for the ride.



Sony’s also renewed the contacts of its other iconic hosts, Wheel Of Fortune’s Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

There are 60 episodes of Jeopardy! currently streaming on Hulu, and 45 more will hit Netflix soon.