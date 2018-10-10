Alice Merton Talks About Life After Having a Smash Hit

Listen and download via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



Kyle Meredith talks to new star Alice Merton about her sudden rise to fame with the soulful European chart-topper “No Roots” and the press tirade that followed. The singer explained that her new single, “Why So Serious”, began as a response to the press’ questions about being a one-hit wonder and embracing her individuality through music and a small team. Merton also discussed her German-Canadian-English heritage and how a mixed national identity gives her a special perspective on current politics.

