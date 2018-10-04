Amy Schumer arrested at Brett Kavanaugh protest

Brett Kavanaugh, noted UB40 fan and alleged sexual molester, who also happens to be a judge, is Donald Trump’s pick to be the next Supreme Court Justice, and following a totally legit and thorough FBI investigation, the Senate is set to vote on his confirmation this weekend. In anticipation, thousands of protesters descended upon Washington, DC Thursday to voice their dissent. Actress and comedian Amy Schumer took part in several rallies, including one at Hart Senate Office Building, which resulted in her arrest, according to MSNBC.

Following a rally outside Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, where Kavanaugh currently works, Schumer and several protestors made their way to Hart Senate Office Building. After refusing to leave the building, police detained the protestors, including Schumer. “No matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down,” Schumer said earlier at the protest. “We will win. A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don’t matter.”



MSBNC captured video of the protest and Schumer’s subsequent arrest:

Actress Amy Schumer is detained with other anti-Kavanaugh protesters at the Hart Senate Office Bldg. atrium on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/C8N0k97ZE9 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 4, 2018