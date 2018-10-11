Amy Winehouse hologram to go on tour in 2019

Amy Winehouse

Eight years after her tragic passing, Amy Winehouse is heading back out on the road — sort of. The late soul singer’s family has approved of a new Winehouse hologram that is expected to begin touring the world next year.

The digital recreation is the work of BASE Hologram, the same company behind the Roy Orbison hologram that is currently touring North America. They’ll use an actress mimicking Winehouse’s stage movement as the base of the hologram, fleshing it out with prosthetics and computer-generated imagery. The hologram will move along the stage as it “performs” hits like “Rehab” and “Back in Black” using Winehouse’s original recordings and a live backing band.



“Fans have been clamoring for something new from Amy, but really there isn’t anything new,” Winehouse’s father, Mitch Winehouse, told Reuters. “We felt this would be a tremendous way for Amy both to revisit her fans through a hologram, and also an incredible way to raise money for our foundation.”

All the money the Winehouse family earns from the tour will go towards The Amy Winehouse Foundation, which aids young people suffering from substance abuse. Winehouse’s shocking death as a result of alcohol poisoning occurred in July 2011. The 27-year-old had struggled with addiction and drug abuse for much of her life.

The plan is for the show to last somewhere between 75 and 110 minutes, with the tour looking to last up to three years. “We will do the best we can in terms of honoring her legacy,” BASE Hologram Chief Executive Brian Becker said. “This is a celebration.”