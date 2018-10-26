Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar ride dirty in “Tints” video: Watch

Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar’s collaboration “Tints” was our favorite song the week it was released earlier this month, so you can bet we were antsy for more from the pair. Today, they deliver by sharing the video for the song exclusively via Apple Music.

The clip finds unveils the dark secrets everyone keeps from the world around them. Whether it’s the NRA members with the bound and gagged man in their trunk, the mom who moonlights as a dominatrix, or the preacher who indulges in drugs and strippers, we all have something to hide from those closest to us. It all comes to light in the video, which also features a cameo by Dr. Dre. Check it out over at Apple Music, and watch a preview below.

Dr. Dre doesn’t just appear in the video; the hip-hop icon also shows up on the newly revealed tracklist for .Paak’s Oxnard. He and Coco Sarai join forces on “Mansa Musa”, while Pusha-T, J. Cole, Snoop Dogg, Q-Tip, BJ the Chicago Kid, and more also claim space on the 14-song tracklist.

Oxnard, .Paak’s follow-up to his 2016 breakthrough Malibu, is out November 16th on Aftermath Entertainment. Find the complete tracklist and previously revealed album artwork below.

Oxnard Artwork:

Oxnard Tracklist:

01. The Chase (feat. Kadhja Bonet)

02. Headlow (feat. Norelle)

03. Tints (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

04. Who R U?

05. 6 Summers

06. Saviers Road

07. Smile / Petty

08. Mansa Musa (feat. Dr. Dre & Coco Sarai)

09. Brother’s Keeper (feat. Pusha T)

10. Anywhere (feat. Snoop Dogg & the Last Artful, Dodgr)

11. Trippy (feat. J. Cole)

12. Cheers (feat. Q-Tip)

13. Sweet Chick (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid)

14. Left to Right