Anderson .Paak reveals Oxnard’s release date, artwork

Anderson .Paak, photo by Lior Phillips

It’s all happening. Last week, Anderson .Paak dropped “Tints”, the Kendrick Lamar-featuring first single off his long-awaited Oxnard. Now, the rising rapper has announced a November 16th release date for his Malibu follow-up.

.Paak took to Twitter to proclaim the news, which arrived with the album’s striking artwork. Check it out below.

Oxnard is .Paak’s first release on Aftermath Entertainment, and is expected to feature label honcho and mentor Dr. Dre, in addition to DOOM and producer Madlib. “I feel like ambition is missing from today’s music,” .Paak said in a recent interview. “This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.”

In recent months, .Paak has teamed up with Nile Rodgers and Chic, Christina Aguilera, and Westside Gunn. His band The Free Nationals is also set to drop a new album at some point in 2018. .Paak is also slated to perform at the star-studded Mac Miller benefit/tribute concert on October 31st in Los Angeles.