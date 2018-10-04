Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar collaborate on new song “Tints”: Stream

Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak team up on "Tints"

Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar have unveiled a new collaborative track called “Tints”. It can heard below via Spotify.

The collaboration serves as the first single off Oxnard, .Paak’s new album and much anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Malibu. Due out sometime before year’s end, the LP marks .Paak’s first release on Aftermath Entertainment, and is expected to feature label honcho and mentor Dr. Dre, in addition to DOOM and Freddie Gibbs producer Madlib.



“I feel like ambition is missing from today’s music,” .Paak told Rolling Stone in a discussion on Oxnard. “This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.”

.Paak was recently announced as a performer at the star-studded Mac Miller benefit/tribute concert, set for October 31st in Los Angeles.