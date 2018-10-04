Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar collaborate on new song “Tints”: Stream

.Paak is due to release his new album, Oxnard, before year's end

by
on October 04, 2018, 1:01pm
0 comments
Stream Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak "Tints"
Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak team up on "Tints"

Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar have unveiled a new collaborative track called “Tints”. It can heard below via Spotify.

The collaboration serves as the first single off Oxnard, .Paak’s new album and much anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Malibu. Due out sometime before year’s end, the LP marks .Paak’s first release on Aftermath Entertainment, and is expected to feature label honcho and mentor Dr. Dre, in addition to DOOM and Freddie Gibbs producer Madlib.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2018)

“I feel like ambition is missing from today’s music,” .Paak told Rolling Stone in a discussion on Oxnard. “This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.”

.Paak was recently announced as a performer at the star-studded Mac Miller benefit/tribute concert, set for October 31st in Los Angeles.

Previous Story
Spencer Krug’s Moonface announces final album, This One’s For The Dancer & This One’s For The Dancer’s Bouquet
Next Story
Chris Evans wraps final scene as Captain America: “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor”
No comments