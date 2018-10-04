Arctic Monkeys give a “One Point Perspective” to Corden: Watch

The last time Arctic Monkeys were on late-night TV, Alex Turner had a completely shaven head. Fast forward just two-and-a-half months, and the frontman’s slicked-back-yet-flowing locks are back on his head and the band is back on the telly.

In continued support of their latest LP, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, the English outfit performed “One Point Perspective” on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night. Already one of the album’s most hypnotizing tracks, the performance was made all the more mesmerizing by Turner’s occasional moments of stillness. It wasn’t all immobility for the singer/guitarist, though, especially during that smokey, bending solo. Check out the replay below.



During a recent show in Manchester, Arctic Monkeys dusted off “Dancing Shoes” for the first time in four years at a gig in Manchester. For more on Tranquility Base, revisit Turner’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With… below.

