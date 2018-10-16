Go behind the scenes of Arctic Monkeys’ Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino in Warp Speed Chic short film: Watch

Arctic Monkeys are checking fans back into Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino with a new short film called Warp Speed Chic. Directed by Ben Chappell, the nearly 12-minute video comprises footage from the band’s recording sessions in France; their concert in Lyon, France a year later; and behind the scene clips of their music video shoots for “Four Out of Five” and the album’s title track (both of which Chappell also directed).

The short juxtaposes the raw studio sessions with the fully realized live performances, splitting verses between the two modes so you can see the complete arc of a song in microcosm. Speaking of the film in a statement, Chappell explained,



“After spending a year documenting Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino I wanted to try and pull it all together in a short film. I spent a few weeks with the band in France documenting the recording process with my 16mm camera in September 2017. At that point I was still only hearing bits and pieces of the tunes as they were being recorded. Nearly a year later, I was on stage with them in Lyon France, shooting some of those same tunes. When the film came back from the lab I put the live songs next to my shots of them recording and found it to be quite nice. With that as a starting point, I then used James Ford’s instrumental mixes of the album and I put an assortment of the images we created for this album overtop, giving a glimpse into the last year and the full progression of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.”

Check out Warp Speed Chic below.

In related news, Arctic Monkeys will release the title track to Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino on 7-Inch vinyl. It’s due for release on November 30th and contains a new song called “”Anyways” as its B-side.

For more on Tranquility Base, revisit Turner’s recent appearance on our Kyle Meredith With… podcast below.

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS