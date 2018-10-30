Ariana Grande performs “God is a Woman” backed by all-female orchestra and choir: Watch

Ariana Grande: Live at the BBC

Ariana Grande recorded a new TV special for the BBC, which features a 13-song set and an interview conducted by Davina McCall. The program officially airs on Thursday, November 1st, but is being teased today with a clip of her performing her Sweetener hit single “God is a Woman”. The pop singer, svelte and dressed in black, was backed by an all-female orchestra and choir section — a nod, of course, to the song’s powerful celebration of womanhood.

Watch the visual below.



Along with “God is a Woman”, Grande’s special will include performances of eight other Sweetener tracks and past smash singles “Love Me Harder” and “Dangerous Woman”. She also filmed her cover of Thundercat’s “Them Changes”, a rendition she’d previously debuted on BBC’s Live Lounge in September.

According to People, the BBC special was recorded on September 7th, the same day Mac Miller passed away. However, she reportedly hadn’t heard the news until after filming wrapped up.

Even so, Grande’s interview segment delved into serious topics, like anxiety and mental health. “I almost feel guilty that I have it [anxiety] because it’s just in your head and it’s just so crazy how powerful it is,” the pop star said, according to Buzzfeed. “You have ups and downs and sometimes you’ll go weeks at a time where you will be crushing it and there will be no anxiety… and then something will happen that can trigger it and then you have a couple of down days.”

“Talk to your loved ones, reach out to people, especially your friends online,” added Grande. “Reach out to each other.”

Last week, Grande announced her Sweetener North American tour will kick off March 2019.