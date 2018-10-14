Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson break up: Report

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship has ended almost as quickly as it began.

According to TMZ, the 25-year-old pop singer and 24-year-old SNL comedian have broken up, calling off their engagement of five months.



Grande and Davidson announced their engagement in May — just a few weeks after they began dating. Soon after, the couple moved in together, adopted a pet pig, and Grande named a song on her latest album, Sweetener, in Davidson’s honor.

TMZ reports that the couple broke up over the weekend, “acknowledging that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off. We’re told the two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically.”