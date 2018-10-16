Ariana Grande retains sole custody of pet pig following breakup with Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande's teacup pig, Piggy Smallz

The hottest relationship in Hollywood burned so bright it snuffed itself out over the weekend as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson announced the end of their five-month engagement. As the couple — and the world — reel from the split, the division of assets has started becoming clear.

According to TMZ, the 25-year-old pop singer has already returned the $100,000 custom engagement ring the 24-year-old SNL comedian had purchased for her. The one-of-a-kind ring features a 3.03 carat diamond set in platinum and reportedly took weeks to make. Insiders tell TMZ that there was no argument over the ring, nor one was there one over the ex-couple’s other most treasured possessions: their pet teacup pig, Piggy Smallz.



The little porker entered their lives just a month ago, but like everything in their relationship, his meaningfulness immediately skyrocketed. Davidson even got a tattoo of Smallz on his ribs, adding to the list of tattoos he and Grande have to remind them of their short, fiery romance. However, the pig was purchased with Grande’s money and it’s always truly been hers, so there was no disagreements that she would remain Piggy Smallz’s full-time parent. No word yet on visitation rights for Davidson.

Smallz actually is already a big part of Grande’s career, as he starred in her recent video for “breathin”. And by starred in, we mean the entire clip is just a loop of grainy home footage of Smallz porking around on Grande’s bed. Watch it below.

Grande was seen with Davidson at the taping of Saturday Night Live, but the couple was doneso by Sunday. However, it doesn’t appear that there was any big real change overnight that caused the split, but instead it was a drawn out process that began with Mac Miller’s death from overdose last month, according to TMZ.

Grande and Miller dated for some two years before splitting up in May, just weeks before she and Davidson announced their engagement. The dissolution of that first relationship was largely due to Miller’s drug use and addiction, factors which of course in turn led to the end of his life. Though Grande doesn’t blame herself for Miller’s overdose and she did all she could to help him get sober, his passing had a deep, dark impact on her.

After his death, Grande apparently realized she’d rushed into the engagement and wasn’t even able to fully invest in her relationship with Davidson, notes TMZ. The couple attempted to make things work, but it seems the cracks were showing even before Miller died, and his passing was the final straw.