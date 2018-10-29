ASAP Rocky announces 2019 “Injured Generation” North American tour

ASAP Rocky will hit the road early next year. Coming in support of his third solo album, Testing, the “Injured Generation Tour” launches January 6th in Minneapolis and runs through early February.
Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and San Antonio are among the cities on the ASAP Mob rapper’s itinerary. He’s also expected to stop in San Diego, San Francisco, and Portland before bringing things to a close in Kent, Washington. Prior to the tour, Rocky will perform at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in Los Angeles. In mid-February, he’ll headline Miami’s III Points Music Festival.
“It’s a significant point and time in my career,” the Harlem-bred MC previously said of Testing. “I have a lot of artists that are signed to me — big superstars, rockstars. I’m in other fields within my career. But I needed to circle back and show them this is where it started. This is the origin of my legacy and why I really do this shit.”
See his full tour schedule below, followed by a video announcement. You can grab tickets here.
ASAP Rocky 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw
12/08 – New York, NY @ Home for the Holidays
01/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
01/09 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion
01/11 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
01/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Place
01/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center
01/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino
01/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
01/22 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
01/23 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
01/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
01/26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena
01/27 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre
01/30 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
01/31 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
02/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
02/05 – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
02/06 – Kent, WA @ Accesso ShoWare Center
02/17 – Miami, FL @ III Points Music Festival
Revisit a pair of Testing songs: