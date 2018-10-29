ASAP Rocky announces 2019 “Injured Generation” North American tour

ASAP Rocky, photo by Kimberley Ross

ASAP Rocky will hit the road early next year. Coming in support of his third solo album, Testing, the “Injured Generation Tour” launches January 6th in Minneapolis and runs through early February.

Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and San Antonio are among the cities on the ASAP Mob rapper’s itinerary. He’s also expected to stop in San Diego, San Francisco, and Portland before bringing things to a close in Kent, Washington. Prior to the tour, Rocky will perform at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in Los Angeles. In mid-February, he’ll headline Miami’s III Points Music Festival.



“It’s a significant point and time in my career,” the Harlem-bred MC previously said of Testing. “I have a lot of artists that are signed to me — big superstars, rockstars. I’m in other fields within my career. But I needed to circle back and show them this is where it started. This is the origin of my legacy and why I really do this shit.”

See his full tour schedule below, followed by a video announcement. You can grab tickets here.

ASAP Rocky 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw

12/08 – New York, NY @ Home for the Holidays

01/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

01/09 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion

01/11 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

01/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Place

01/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center

01/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino

01/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

01/22 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

01/23 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

01/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

01/26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena

01/27 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre

01/30 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

01/31 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

02/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

02/05 – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

02/06 – Kent, WA @ Accesso ShoWare Center

02/17 – Miami, FL @ III Points Music Festival

INJURED GENERATION TOUR WINTER 2019 PRESALE STARTS TOMORROW @ https://t.co/L2o7s0Jo0p pic.twitter.com/cOq8PIn3SO — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) October 29, 2018

Revisit a pair of Testing songs: