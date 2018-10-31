August Burns Red announce 2019 North American tour, unveil “Dangerous” music video

August Burns Red, via Atom Splitter PR

August Burns Red will be hitting the road in the new year, as the Pennsylvania gents have announced their initial 2019 tour dates. The group will headline “The Dangerous Tour,” presented by Sound Rink, with support from Fit For a King, Miss May I and Crystal Lake.

The winter North American headlining trek will set off January 24th in Lexington, Kentucky, and continue through a March 2nd date in Poughkeepsie, New York. View the full tour itinerary below, and find ticket information here.



The metalcore band’s most recent album, Phantom Anthem, was released a little over a year ago.

“There are a lot of cities we missed on our first tour of Phantom Anthem and we wanted to make sure we hit those places on this album cycle,” the band said in a statement. “It’s been far too long since we’ve played most of these cities and we can’t wait to return with our pals in Fit For a King, Miss May I, and our new friends from Japan — Crystal Lake!”

Along with the tour announcement, August Burns Red have also released the music video for “Dangerous,” which features an appearance from Bigfoot himself. Watch the video below.

August Burns Red 2019 Tour Dates:

01/24 — Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

01/25 — Richmond, VA @ The National ∞

01/26 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

01/27 — Charleston, SC @ Music Farm ∞

01/29 — Destin, FL @ Club LA*

01/30 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

01/31 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall*

02/01 — Odessa, TX @ Dos Amigos

02/02 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

02/04 — Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

02/05 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House*

02/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades*

02/08 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

02/09 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

02/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

02/11 — Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

02/12 — Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

02/14 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

02/15 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

02/16 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

02/17 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

02/18 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection*

02/20 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall*

02/22 — Ottawa, ON @ TD Place

02/23 — Quebec City, QC @ Imperial De Quebec

02/25 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s ∞

02/26 — Portland, ME @ Aura

02/27 — Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall ∞

02/28 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

03/01 — Hartford, CT @ The Webster ∞

03/02 — Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater

* No Fit For a King

∞ No Miss May I