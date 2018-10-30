Ava DuVernay working on Prince documentary in cooperation with the musician’s estate

Prince in Purple Rain

After living it up in Camazotz earlier this year with A Wrinkle in Time, Ava DuVernay will keep things magical as she pivots back to the documentary medium and heads on up to Minneapolis to prove that nothing compares to Prince.

According to Variety, DuVernay has been working on the multi-part documentary for the past few months with full cooperation from his estate. In other words, she has total access to his archives, which is quite rare given how trepidatious he was with his own work throughout his life.



“Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses,” DuVernay says. “The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate.” The film will air on Netflix.

However, DuVernay isn’t the only one making a documentary on the Purple One. Variety also confirms that Apple Music is working on a separate film revolving around his legendary 1983 concert at Minneapolis’ First Avenue. If you recall, this is the same show that saw the debut of guitarist Wendy Melvoin, the iconic Purple Rain-era incarnation of the Revolution, and several songs that would later appear on the landmark album.

Currently, there’s no release date attached to either film, but one might expect to see at least one of them surface sometime throughout 2019. Here’s hoping we one day get news of a biopic with Dave Chappelle attached…