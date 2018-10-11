Axl Rose on Kanye West’s visit with President Trump: “What a joke”

Axl Rose, photo by Katarina Benzova / Kanye West, via Saturday Night Live

Kanye West‘s surreal visit with President Trump at the White House in front of members of the media today (October 11th) has stirred up a wide range of reactions, to say the least. One of those who wasn’t impressed was Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose, who called the visit “a joke.”

Among the rants Kanye spewed out in the Oval Office was this one: “Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. You might not have expected a crazy motherf–ker like Kanye running up to support.”



He also added, “What I need Saturday Night Live to improve on, what I need the liberals to improve on is, if he don’t look good — we don’t look good. This is our president.”

For his part, Trump said, “[Kanye] can speak for me any time he wants. He’s a smart cookie. He gets it,” adding that the rapper “could very well be” a future presidential candidate.

That all led up to Axl jumping on Twitter to write, “What a joke. Not gonna solve anything in [Kanye’s hometown of] Chicago or anywhere else with any of that attention seeking nonsense.”

What a joke. Not gonna solve anything in Chicago or anywhere else with any of that attention seeking nonsense. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) October 11, 2018

The GN’R frontman then referenced the recent story involving Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who is missing and presumed dead in Turkey. “Oh n’ don’t let any of this distract from the Khashoggi killing,” Rose tweeted right after commenting on the Kanye visit.

Oh n’ don’t let any of this distract from the Khashoggi killing. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) October 11, 2018

Guns N’ Roses resume touring in November, and will close out their 2018 dates with their first-ever show in Hawaii.