Axl Rose’s ballot is in the mail: “Vote Blue… Bitches!!”

Guns N’ Roses will be on tour overseas when the Election Day rolls around on November 6th, but Axl Rose is making sure his vote counts in the upcoming midterm elections. The singer has mailed in his absentee ballot in California, and is urging his fans to vote Democratic.

Rose tweeted a photo of what is presumably his hand holding the return envelope of an absentee ballot, with the message, “Vote Blue … Bitches!!”, followed by the following emojis: American flag, blue circle, blue diamond and blue heart.



The reclusive rock icon has made no secret of his disdain for President Trump, recently slamming Kanye West’s bizarre visit to the White House, and often criticizing Trump and members of his cabinet.

Election Day is on November 6th, and Rose will certainly have a close eye on the results when Guns N’ Roses are in transit from their November 3rd gig in Monterrey, Mexico (which opens the next leg of their Not In This Lifetime Tour), to their November 8th show in Jakarta, Indonesia. The late fall trek runs through a December 8th concert in Honolulu, marking the first-ever time GN’R will play Hawaii. See their full itinerary here.