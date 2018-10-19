Babymetal part ways with Yuimetal; band releases new song, “Starlight”: Stream

Babymetal

On the same day that Babymetal have released a new song called “Starlight”, the Japanese pop-metal band has announced that it is saying goodbye to Yuimetal, who has chosen to leave the group to pursue a solo career.

The news came via a statement on the band’s official website, explaining, “Yuimetal had expressed her desire to return performing with the group in the following months after last December’s performance due health concerns. During her absence, both Su-metal and Moametal as well as the entire staff team had been preparing for her awaited return. However, Yuimetal came to a decision that she will not be performing at Babymetal World Tour 2018 in Japan and that she will no longer be a part of Babymetal. We thank her for all of her contributions and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”



The statement adds, “This month’s Babymetal World Tour 2018 in Japan will mark the rebirth in which Su-metal and Moametal form the core of Babymetal. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the fans for the continued support and look forward in what’s next for Babymetal.”

Yui has also posted a message to fans about her decision to leave Babymetal. She writes that she may go on to pursue a solo career as Mizuno Yu.

She writes, “I am truly sorry for the inconvenience I have caused so many people due to being absent for an extended period of time. I have mulled over this over and over again but, I have decided to leave Babymetal at this time.”

“I feel very sorry that my decision will disturb the other members and some many fans who have supported Babymetal. I am further terribly sorry to sadden the fans who have supported Babymetal. I had the strong desire to appear on stage again but my physical condition is not at its best even now, and further I feel that I would like to pursue my dream, one that I have had from a long time ago, of going on my own as Mizuno Yui. It is these factors that led to my decision.”

She adds, “I am thankful for the numerous and precious experiences I was able to have being a part of Babymetal. I always felt day to day that I was truly blessed. The live shows where we all smiled together and became as One were truly happy and enjoyable times. I will do my utmost best to be able to again one day meet all of you as Mizuno Yui. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the last 8 years.”

As mentioned, Babymetal has released a new song, “Starlight.” Watch the music video for the track below. The band will pick up their tour in Japan later this month and continue with shows in Singapore and Australia through the end of the year. See the dates here.