Bad Religion’s new punk anthem, “The Profane Rights Of Man”, is based on a historical document from 1789: Stream

Following their ultra-timely anthem, “The Kids Are Alt-Right”, the venerable punks of Bad Religion have shared yet another new song, “The Profane Rights Of Man”.

Short, fast, and packed with righteous harmonies, the song speaks to the state of human rights in America and the privileges of the upper class. “The song is based on the 1789 document, ‘The Universal Rights of Man,'” says frontman Greg Graffin in a statement. “Since we’re a band that has a longstanding tradition of championing the enlightenment, we wanted to emphasize that our society is based on a profane rather than a sacred theological justification for human rights. In sum, the song is about Bad Religion’s belief in a secular basis for the protection of human rights for all people.”



The band’s latest tunes serve to tease more new music, as Bad Religion is currently in the studio working on a follow-up to 2013’s True North.

