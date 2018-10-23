Beach House float into space on new song “Alien”: Stream

Beach House

This past May, Beach House gifted us with their reinvigorating and remarkable album, 7. The Baltimore duo of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally are back today with “Alien”, a previously unreleased B-side taken from the original album sessions.

“Sorry, sometimes I get carried away,” Legrand confesses repeatedly on the track, which is a natural extension of the gorgeously blurred dream pop found throughout 7. She offers her apologies, but isn’t exactly apologetic, her vocals foggy and floating as though she’s already mentally some place else again. If Beach House’s B-sides are of this caliber, forgiving them is easy.



(Beach House Explain How Warhol and Numerology Influenced Their New Album)

Take a listen below. Fans can also purchase the physical single, which includes the 7 album track “Lose Your Smile” on the A-side and is pressed on slime green vinyl, from the band’s official webstore.

7 is one of our favorite albums of 2018 (so far). Not too long ago they dropped a music video for one of its singles, “Black Car”.