Beastie Boys audiobook to feature Elvis Costello, Kim Gordon, Steve Buscemi, Amy Poehler, and more

Beastie Boys

On October 30th, the surviving members of Beastie Boys will release a massive memoir. At 600 pages, the comprehensive, long-in-the-works Beastie Boys Book chronicles the history of the iconic hip-hop group. Now, as reported by Pitchfork, the memoir will be turned into an audiobook featuring an incredible list of celebrity guest readers.

Musicians such as Elvis Costello, Jarvis Cocker, Kim Gordon, Nas, Jeff Tweedy, and Bette Midler are set to contribute. Rev Run of Run-DMC, Dave 1 of Chromeo, Talib Kweli, Snoop Dogg, Chuck D, and, of course, Beastie Boys’ own Ad-Rock and Mike D will also have credits.



The world of film and TV, especially Saturday Night Live, is also well-represented. Steve Buscemi, Rosie Perez, Amy Poehler, Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Maya Rudolph, Chloë Sevigny, and Jon Stewart will provide their voices to the project. There are also cameos from Ben Stiller, NY1’s famed Pat Kiernan, Wanda Sykes, and MSNBC’s own Rachel Maddow. Spike Jonze, renowned director of “Sabotage” and a bevy of other classic music videos, will appear on the audiobook, too.

Find the full list below. A release date for the audiobook has yet to be revealed.

Steve Buscemi

Tim Meadows

Ada Calhoun

Bette Midler

Bobby Cannavale

Mix Master Mike

Exene Cervenka

Nas

Roy Choi

Yoshimi O

Jarvis Cocker

Rosie Perez

Elvis Costello

Amy Poehler

Chuck D

Kelly Reichardt

Nadia Dajani

John C. Reilly

Snoop Dogg

Ian Rogers

Will Ferrell

Maya Rudolph

Crosby Fitzgerald

Rev Run

Randy Gardner

Luc Sante

Kim Gordon

Kate Schellenbach

Josh Hamilton

MC Serch

LL Cool J

Chloë Sevigny

Spike Jonze

Jon Stewart

Pat Kiernan

Ben Stiller

Talib Kweli

Wanda Sykes

Dave Macklovitch

Jeff Tweedy

Rachel Maddow

Philippe Zdar

Michael Diamond

Adam Horovitz

Recently, an excerpt from the book revealed some embarrassing lowlights of the band’s career, including their decision to fire their first drummer Kate Schellenbach for being a girl; the truly awful original title to Licensed to Ill; and why they’re still spending money to store a giant hydraulic penis.

Beginning October 29th, Ad-Rock and Mike D will head out on a short book tour featuring Q&A segments, a Beastie Boys-centric exhibit, readings, and more.