Behemoth unveil video for new song “Bartzabel”: Watch

With Behemoth’s new album, I Loved You At Your Darkest, arriving this Friday (October 5th), the Polish extreme metal outfit has unveiled a third song off the disc, in the form of a music video for the track “Bartzabel” (watch below).

“‘Bartzabel’ is a song that came in the midst of a Behemoth rehearsal,” said frontman Nergal of the track. “We had no structure, no vision — but piece by piece, it came to be, and we were extremely excited by the result. To us, it’s the eye of the ILYAYD storm: sonically calmer and slower than anything else on the record, but definitely one of the darkest!”



He added, “Lyrically, we (myself and Krzysztof Azarewicz) were inspired by Aleister Crowley’s conjuration of the Spirit of Mars — which the video, by our trusted friends in Grupa 13, depicts beautifully… I may even go as far to say that it’s my favorite Behemoth video of all time!”

The video for “Bartzabel” follows videos for the songs “God = Dog” and “Wolves ov Siberia”. Pre-orders for I Loved You At Your Darkest are available at this location, while the band’s upcoming North American tour dates can be found here.