Beirut announces new album, Gallipoli, shares title track: Stream

Zach Condon has announced a new Beirut album. Titled Gallipoli, it’s due for arrival February 1st through 4AD.

The follow-up to No No No marks Beirut’s first album in three years and fifth overall. Work on the 12-track effort began back in Winter 2016 and saw Condon convene recording sessions all across the globe, including in New York City, Puglia, Italy, and Berlin, where Condon now resides. The indie folk songwriter reunited with No No No producer Gabe Wax, as well as made use of his longtime Farfisa organ, which fans might recall from his first two Beirut records, 2006’s Gulag Orkestar and the following year’s The Flying Club Cup.



(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2007)

As a preview of the new album, Condon has revealed the title track. Its name is taken from the Italian town where Condon wrote the song. In a press release, he described how it came together:

The next day I wrote the song I ended up calling ‘Gallipoli’ entirely in one sitting, pausing only to eat. I eventually dragged Nick and Paul in to add some percussion and bass around midnight after a trance-like ten hours of writing and playing. I was quite pleased with the result. It felt to me like a cathartic mix of all the old and new records and seemed to return me to the old joys of music as a visceral experience. This seemed to be the guiding logic behind much of the album, of which I only realized fully at that point. We spent the rest of the month in the studio in Italy, eventually finishing the bulk of the album by November [2017].

Take a listen below.

In a longer statement, Condon further discussed how he — once a resident of Sante Fe and New York City — came to find himself recording in Europe (it involved a skating accident and some broken bones), and how it influenced the birth of Gallipoli. Read it in full here.

Gallipoli Artwork:

Gallipoli Tracklist:

01. When I Die

02. Gallipoli

03. Varieties of Exile

04. On Mainau Island

05. I Giardini

06. Gauze fur Zah

07. Corfu

08. Landslide

09. Family Curse

10. Light in the Atoll

11. We Never Lived Here

12. Fin

In support of the forthcoming LP, Condon has announced 2019 Beirut tour dates across North America and Europe.

Beirut 2019 Tour Dates:

02/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

02/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

02/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/14 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

02/15 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre

02/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

02/18 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

02/19 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

02/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

02/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

02/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

02/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

02/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/28 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

03/02 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/30 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

03/31 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

04/02 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

04/05 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

04/06 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

04/08 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

04/10 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

04/11 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Town Hall

04/12 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

04/15 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

04/18 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

04/19 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus