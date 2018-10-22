Beirut announces new album, Gallipoli, shares title track: Stream

Zach Condon has announced a new Beirut album. Titled Gallipoli, it’s due for arrival February 1st through 4AD.
The follow-up to No No No marks Beirut’s first album in three years and fifth overall. Work on the 12-track effort began back in Winter 2016 and saw Condon convene recording sessions all across the globe, including in New York City, Puglia, Italy, and Berlin, where Condon now resides. The indie folk songwriter reunited with No No No producer Gabe Wax, as well as made use of his longtime Farfisa organ, which fans might recall from his first two Beirut records, 2006’s Gulag Orkestar and the following year’s The Flying Club Cup.
(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2007)
As a preview of the new album, Condon has revealed the title track. Its name is taken from the Italian town where Condon wrote the song. In a press release, he described how it came together:
The next day I wrote the song I ended up calling ‘Gallipoli’ entirely in one sitting, pausing only to eat. I eventually dragged Nick and Paul in to add some percussion and bass around midnight after a trance-like ten hours of writing and playing. I was quite pleased with the result. It felt to me like a cathartic mix of all the old and new records and seemed to return me to the old joys of music as a visceral experience. This seemed to be the guiding logic behind much of the album, of which I only realized fully at that point. We spent the rest of the month in the studio in Italy, eventually finishing the bulk of the album by November [2017].
Take a listen below.
In a longer statement, Condon further discussed how he — once a resident of Sante Fe and New York City — came to find himself recording in Europe (it involved a skating accident and some broken bones), and how it influenced the birth of Gallipoli. Read it in full here.
Gallipoli Artwork:
Gallipoli Tracklist:
01. When I Die
02. Gallipoli
03. Varieties of Exile
04. On Mainau Island
05. I Giardini
06. Gauze fur Zah
07. Corfu
08. Landslide
09. Family Curse
10. Light in the Atoll
11. We Never Lived Here
12. Fin
In support of the forthcoming LP, Condon has announced 2019 Beirut tour dates across North America and Europe.
Beirut 2019 Tour Dates:
02/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
02/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
02/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/14 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
02/15 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre
02/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
02/18 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
02/19 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
02/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre
02/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
02/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
02/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
02/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/28 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
03/02 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/30 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
03/31 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
04/02 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
04/05 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
04/06 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
04/08 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
04/10 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
04/11 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Town Hall
04/12 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
04/15 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
04/18 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
04/19 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus