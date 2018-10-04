Ben Affleck says he’s “fighting for myself and my family” upon completing rehab for alcohol addiction

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck has checked out of rehab after completing a 40-day program, The Hollywood Reporter reports. The actor entered in late August, seeking treatment for alcohol addiction. Today, in a statement posted to his Instagram, he says that getting help is “sign of courage, not weakness or failure.”This most recent stay marked Affleck’s third attempt at conquering his addiction in rehab. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle,” he continues. “Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

Affleck is attached to several notable upcoming projects, including a remake of Witness for the Prosecution, and a telling of the real-life McDonald’s Monopoly scam. There’s also his commitment to playing Batman in an upcoming Justice League sequel and Matt Reeves’ standalone project, though there’s been talk that his recent troubles could cost him those gigs.



Read his full statement below:

This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care.

The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.

Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.

With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.