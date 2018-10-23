Ben Stiller’s high school punk band, Capital Punishment, shares new version of “Confusion”: Stream

Capital Punishment, photo by Dave Stekert

Long before he became a Hollywood big shot, Ben Stiller was in a band with three high school friends called Capital Punishment. When Captured Tracks uncovered the avant-garde punk group’s sole album, Roadkill, they immediately set about putting together a reissue. The label also reunited Capital Punishment for the first time in 35 years to record some bonus material for the release, and the group ended up delivering a whole new EP, This Is Capital Punishment, due out on Record Store Day Black Friday, November 23rd.

Today, the band is sharing the track that led them to push forward with a full EP, a remake of the Roadkill standout “Confusion”. The original intention was to just put this one new song on the Roadkill reissue, but everyone enjoyed it so much that This Is Capital Punishment was born. More sinister, tighter, and all around more competent than the 1982 original, take a listen to the updated “Confusion” below.



This Is Capital Punishment also features four completely new tracks. Find the artwork and tracklist below.

This Is Capital Punishment Artwork:

This Is Capital Punishment Tracklist:

01. Confusion

02. Drumming Out Time Inside Me

03. Hot Love

04. Grey And Illuminate

05. Shannon Rose