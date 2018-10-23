Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Ben Stiller’s high school punk band, Capital Punishment, shares new version of “Confusion”: Stream

A remake of the 35-year-old song, taken from the band's Record Store Day Black Friday EP

by
on October 23, 2018, 1:38pm
0 comments
Ben Stiller Capital Punishment Confusion Photo by Dave Stekert
Capital Punishment, photo by Dave Stekert

Long before he became a Hollywood big shot, Ben Stiller was in a band with three high school friends called Capital Punishment. When Captured Tracks uncovered the avant-garde punk group’s sole album, Roadkill, they immediately set about putting together a reissue. The label also reunited Capital Punishment for the first time in 35 years to record some bonus material for the release, and the group ended up delivering a whole new EP, This Is Capital Punishmentdue out on Record Store Day Black Friday, November 23rd.

Today, the band is sharing the track that led them to push forward with a full EP, a remake of the Roadkill standout “Confusion”. The original intention was to just put this one new song on the Roadkill reissue, but everyone enjoyed it so much that This Is Capital Punishment was born. More sinister, tighter, and all around more competent than the 1982 original, take a listen to the updated “Confusion” below.

This Is Capital Punishment also features four completely new tracks. Find the artwork and tracklist below.

This Is Capital Punishment Artwork:

Ben Stiller This is Capital Punishment EP artwork cover

This Is Capital Punishment Tracklist:
01. Confusion
02. Drumming Out Time Inside Me
03. Hot Love
04. Grey And Illuminate
05. Shannon Rose

Previous Story
Static-X’s surviving original lineup reunites for tour and album featuring late Wayne Static’s vocals
No comments