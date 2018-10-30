Between the Buried and Me announce 2019 US tour with TesseracT and Astronoid

Progressive metal act Between the Buried and Me will be spending the first part of 2019 on the road. The group revealed plans for a 24-date U.S. tour that will begin on February 8th in Athens, Georgia, at the 40 Watt Club, and wrap up in their home state of North Carolina on March 10th at RamKat.
The tour will be in support of the band’s most recent album, Automata II, which came out in July. It’s the second disc of a two-part concept album that was preceded by Automata I in March. BTBAM will be joined on all the dates by TesseracT and Astronoid, and tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, November 2nd at 10am local time through the band’s website. Check out the full itinerary below (you can also grab tickets here).
This announcement comes soon after a fun bit of news related to BTABM. It was revealed earlier this month that paleontologists at the Natural History Museum in Luxembourg have named a new species of brittle star fossil after the band.
Discovered in South Carolina by Drs. John Jagt, Ben Thuy, and Lea Numberger-Thuy, the fossil will now be known as “Amphilimna intersepultosetme,” which is a Latin translation of the band’s name. According to the scientists, the creature lived about 67 million years ago and is related to the modern starfish.
In an statement that came with this announcement, BTBAM bassist Dan Briggs said, “”We are honored to have been thought of alongside this little magical creature who swam in the waters of the Carolinas many years before us and we’ll be linked together for many years to come.”
BTBAM 2019 Tour Dates with TesseracT and Astronoid:
02/08 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
02/09 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
02/10 — Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall
02/12 — Wilmington, DE @The Queen
02/13 — Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
02/14 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
02/15 — Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
02/16 — Hampton, NH @ Wally’s
02/17 — Rochester, NY @ Anthology
02/19 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora
02/20 — Lansing, Michigan @ The Loft
02/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
02/22 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
02/23 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
02/24 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater
02/26 — Reno, NV @ Cargo
02/27 — Fresno, CA @ Strummers
03/01 — Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse
03/02 — Tucson, AZ @ The Rock
03/04 — Odessa, TX @ Dos Amigos
03/05 — Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock
03/07 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
03/08 — Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl
03/09 — Greenville, SC @ The Firmament
03/10 — Winston-Salem, NC @ RamKat