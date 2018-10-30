Between the Buried and Me announce 2019 US tour with TesseracT and Astronoid

Between the Buried and Me, courtesy of Sumerian Records

Progressive metal act Between the Buried and Me will be spending the first part of 2019 on the road. The group revealed plans for a 24-date U.S. tour that will begin on February 8th in Athens, Georgia, at the 40 Watt Club, and wrap up in their home state of North Carolina on March 10th at RamKat.

The tour will be in support of the band’s most recent album, Automata II, which came out in July. It’s the second disc of a two-part concept album that was preceded by Automata I in March. BTBAM will be joined on all the dates by TesseracT and Astronoid, and tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, November 2nd at 10am local time through the band’s website. Check out the full itinerary below (you can also grab tickets here).



This announcement comes soon after a fun bit of news related to BTABM. It was revealed earlier this month that paleontologists at the Natural History Museum in Luxembourg have named a new species of brittle star fossil after the band.

Discovered in South Carolina by Drs. John Jagt, Ben Thuy, and Lea Numberger-Thuy, the fossil will now be known as “Amphilimna intersepultosetme,” which is a Latin translation of the band’s name. According to the scientists, the creature lived about 67 million years ago and is related to the modern starfish.

In an statement that came with this announcement, BTBAM bassist Dan Briggs said, “”We are honored to have been thought of alongside this little magical creature who swam in the waters of the Carolinas many years before us and we’ll be linked together for many years to come.”

BTBAM 2019 Tour Dates with TesseracT and Astronoid:

02/08 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

02/09 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

02/10 — Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall

02/12 — Wilmington, DE @The Queen

02/13 — Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

02/14 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

02/15 — Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

02/16 — Hampton, NH @ Wally’s

02/17 — Rochester, NY @ Anthology

02/19 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora

02/20 — Lansing, Michigan @ The Loft

02/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

02/22 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

02/23 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

02/24 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater

02/26 — Reno, NV @ Cargo

02/27 — Fresno, CA @ Strummers

03/01 — Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse

03/02 — Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

03/04 — Odessa, TX @ Dos Amigos

03/05 — Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

03/07 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

03/08 — Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl

03/09 — Greenville, SC @ The Firmament

03/10 — Winston-Salem, NC @ RamKat