Bibi Bourelly returns with vulnerable new “Writer’s Song”: Stream

Bibi Bourelly

Bibi Bourelly jump-started her career in 2015, but her resume reads like that of a longtime music veteran. The Berlin-born musician, at just 24 years of age, has written for pop stars like Selena Gomez (“Camoflauge”), Mariah Carey (“GTFO”), Camilla Cabello (“I Have Questions”), and Usher (“Chains”). Bourelly additionally masterminded a little known song — I don’t know if you’ve heard of it — called “Bitch Better Have My Money” by Rihanna.

Bourelly has also steadily spearheaded her own solo singing career and is expected to drop her debut album sometime before the end of 2018. As a teaser for that project, she has released a new song today titled “Writer’s Song”. True to its name, it offers insight into her mind as a songwriter, which despite all of her accomplishments, still goes through periods of intense self-doubt. She’s human after all.



“I don’t believe myself, don’t even trust no one else,” she sings over bare-bones acoustic guitar, her vulnerability relatable to just about anyone, chart-topping music icon or aspiring bedroom songwriter. “How the fuck imma write a song if I don’t feel like it/ No, I don’t write that well.”

“I wrote ‘Writer’s Song’ when the suits were pressuring me to come up with a radio single,” Bourelly told High Snobiety. I couldn’t think straight and so I just went in the booth and this is what came out. I wrote it in about 10 minutes in New York.”

Take a listen below via its music video, which features footage of her penning the song.

“Writer’s Song” Artwork: