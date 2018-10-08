Bill and Hillary Clinton are going on an arena tour

Bill and Hillary going on tour

Following the lead of former First Lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are hitting the road for their very own arena tour.

“An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton” will feature the Clintons in conversation, sharing “stories and inspiring anecdotes that shaped their historic careers in public service, while also discussing issues of the day and looking toward the future,” according to Live Nation, which is producing the tour.



The tour kicks off on November 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada, with three more dates scheduled in Toronto, Montreal, and Sugar Land, Texas before the year is over. A second, nine-date leg is planned for April and May 2019, with shows scheduled in New York, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, and Vancouver, among cities elsewhere.

I’d also be remiss not to point out the Coachella-size hole in the itinerary.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also grab them here.

“An Evening With The Clintons” Tour Dates:

11/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

12/04 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center

04/11 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

04/12 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

04/26 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

04/27 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

04/30 – Boston, MA @ Opera House

05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

05/03 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

05/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum