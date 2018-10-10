Billie Eilish performs “you should see me in a crown” on Ellen: Watch

Billie Eilish on Ellen

As Ellen DeGeneres has her finger on the pulse of everything that’s hot, viral, and buzzing, it was only a matter of time before 16-year-old pop prodigy Billie Eilish booked some airtime on the daytime TV show. Even without a debut album under her belt, the rising musician has already played multiple big-name festivals and earned the cosigns of Dave Grohl (and his daughter), Khalid, and Florence and the Machine.

For her Ellen debut on Wednesday, Eilish lit up the room with a swaggering performance of her hit “you should see me in a crown”. The stage was set up so that Eilish sang from her very own throne, which was encased within a glass box guarded by spiders. It also takes quite a bit of guts to wear your name from head to toe. Suffice it say the audience (or at least home viewers) was left nearly speechless. Catch the replay below.



#Watching Billie Eilish on #Ellen 😯😯😯 Let's just say it's ……..different and leave it at that. — Delilah (@MsKindleFire) October 10, 2018

Eilish is set to embark on her “The 1 By 1 Tour” beginning October 23rd. Grab tickets here.