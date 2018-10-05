Menu
Dev Hynes and A$AP Rocky command the desert at sunset in Blood Orange’s “Chewing Gum” video: Watch

Hynes directed the clip, which comes from his lovely Negro Swan

by
on October 05, 2018, 12:42pm
blood orange chewing gum music video asap rocky
Blood Orange's video for "Chewing Gum"

Blood Orange’s masterful Negro Swan, a record we lauded for its “grand vision,” arrived back in August, but today marks the album’s physical release. In conjunction, Dev Hynes has shared a music video he directed for soulful, surprising single “Chewing Gum”.

The clip finds Hynes and A$AP Rocky, who guests on the song, tearing up the desert on ATVs. Hynes deftly captures the landscape’s dusky grandeur, exploring it at daytime, nighttime, and, most strikingly, sunset. Watch it below.

Hynes previously shared the music video for “Saint”. He’s been supporting Negro Swan on an ongoing fall tour. Rocky dropped his own LP, Testing, back in June, and he recently covered Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay”.

