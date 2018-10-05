Blumhouse already working on more Halloween movies

Halloween, Blumhouse

Surprise, surprise: Blumhouse is already working on a sequel to Halloween. According to the truly fine folks at Bloody Disgusting, they report that “work has already begun” with an “unknown writer” that isn’t Danny McBride or David Gordon Green.

Again, the idea of a sequel isn’t surprising, and you’d have to be a naive idiot to think that producer Jason Blum would secure the rights for only a single film. For Christ’s sake, the guy essentially spelled it out to Entertainment Weekly earlier this week:



“Yeah, for sure, for sure, 100 percent,” Blum told them of making sequels. “Let me tell you, if we got six movies out of [Paranormal Activity] — they found new footage five times in a row! — I feel like we can figure out the next chapter. But we’ll see.

“I think the same creative muscle that you use to [sequelize] IP that already exists is exactly the same muscle that you exercise for sequels [of our own films],” he continued. “So Purge 2, 3, 4; Insidious 2, 3, 4; Ouija 2; Paranormal 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 — anything that’s after 1 is the exact same thing.

“So we’ve done a lot of movies from existing IP, it just happens to be our own existing IP, so it felt very familiar. It felt like making one of our sequels, which is always the same conundrum, which is how do you make it feel original enough that people feel like it’s worth seeing, but not too original that it’s not connected to the previous chapters?”

What’s surprising, though, is that McBride and Green won’t be involved. After all, McBride has been pretty vocal about his intentions of creating a sequel, as he’s teased in multiple interviews, some as recent as this past week:

“David and I definitely had some ideas at the beginning of this of what we would do if there was an appetite for it,” he told Comic Book Movie. “We have some ideas, so now we’re just sort of exploring them to see if they have enough legs to kind of warrant it. I know that Jason Blum, I bet you he’d be stoked to make some more. (But) I think he’s been on the same mindset we’ve been of, ‘Let’s just wait and see what people think.’”

Whether or not they’re involved isn’t too much of a concern. Instead, the problem is: “How do you do it?” For starters, Michael Myers is already in his sixties, and even worse, he’s been locked up since the ’70s. In other words, they can’t prequelize this one, and they’ll have to go down the same rabbit hole involving the Strodes.

Further complicating matters is that Myers is supposed to be more human in this chapter, which essentially nullifies the idea of making him this unstoppable movie monster as he was in the past films.

So, where they go from here will be one tricky pumpkin to carve. In the meantime, stay tuned to Halloweenies, our monthly Michael Myers podcast, as they weigh in on these developments as they’re sure to come.

Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.