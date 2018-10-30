Netflix to mount BoJack Horseman for a sixth season

BoJack Horseman

BoJack Horseman has been renewed for a sixth season, Netflix has announced, which is great news considering Raphael Bob-Waksberg animated tragi-comedy seems to only get better and better with every season.

(Read: Netflix’s BoJack Horseman Is the Saddest Show on Television)



Season five, which debuted this past September, found our favorite washed-up, booze-soaked actor starring in a new TV detective show called Philbert. Joining the established voices of Will Arnett, Alison Brie, Amy Sedaris, Aaron Paul, and Paul F. Tompkins last season were guest stars Whoopi Goldberg, Brian Tyree Henry, John Leguizamo, Hong Chau, and Bobby Cannavale, among many, many others, and we’re beyond stoked to see who will pop up when the show returns.

See a tweet announcing the renewal below.