Bring Me the Horizon release new song “Wonderful Life” featuring Dani Filth: Stream

Bring Me the Horizon

Bring Me the Horizon have unleashed a new song called “Wonderful Life,” which features guest vocals from Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth. The song will arrive on the band’s upcoming album, amo, which will drop on Jan. 11. Filth also appears in the video for the track, which can be seen below.

“The lyrics for ‘wonderful life’ were done freestyle in the studio,” explained Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes in a statement. “It’s stream of consciousness type stuff about getting old and out touch, being off tour & loving the mundane things in life, I guess because it’s so novel when your life is mainly spent on the road, things like weekly shops and mowing your lawn are quite nice- people who spend most of their lives away from home can surely relate.”



He added, “I guess on top of that there’s this inner crisis I have of being a boring person but still having a desire to go wild inside me every now and again…but yeah all in all it’s mostly word vomit…but also some of my favorite lyrics. The beginning is 100% legit and the irony was just too good, so we left it like that.”

In addition to unveiling the new song, BMTH also revealed that singer Grimes and rapper Rahzel make guest appearances on the album, as well. The tracklist can for amo is posted below.

Bring Me the Horizon will hit the road on a North American headlining tour in support of Amo beginning Jan. 23 in Nashville, Tennessee. The stateside dates are part of the band’s “First Love World Tour,” which begins Nov. 5 Stuttgart, Germany. View the full tour itinerary here, and grab tickets here.

amo Tracklist:

01. i apologise if you feel something

02. MANTRA

03. nihilist blues feat. Grimes

04. in the dark

05. wonderful life feat. Dani Filth

06. ouch

07. medicine

08. sugar honey ice & tea

09. why you gotta kick me when i’m down?

10. fresh bruises

11. mother tongue

12. heavy metal feat. Rahzel

13. i don’t know what to say