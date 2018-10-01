Bruce Springsteen covers Johnny Cash with Social Distortion in Asbury Park: Watch

Social Distortion and Bruce Springsteen, 2018

No, that’s not Ben Stiller: On Sunday night, New Jersey legend Bruce Springsteen kept his state pride alive by doing the most Bruce Springsteen thing possible. He stopped by Asbury Park’s own Sea.Hear.Now. Festival and jammed with Social Distortion.

Together, the bard and band banged on their guitars for three songs: “Bad Luck”, “Misery Loves Company”, and the D’s flavorful cover of the late Johnny Cash’s iconic hit, “Ring of Fire”. Naturally, the crowd was hip to seeing their local hero, chanting, “Broooooooce.”



Watch below.

Springsteen and Social Distortion have a history. In 2009, Ness joined the E Street Band for both “Bad Luck” and “The Rising” in LA, a favor The Boss returned later that year when he climbed aboard The Mike Ness Band during their Asbury Park gig of all places.

Currently, Springsteen is selling out Broadway and having the time of his life. Reportedly, he’s been in his own Colts Neck, New Jersey studio with producer Ron Aniello and the E Street Band working on a follow-up to 2014’s High Hopes. Here’s hoping.