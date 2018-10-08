Cameron Monaghan is also leaving Showtime’s Shameless

Cameron Monaghan in Shameless

Showtime’s Shameless remains a huge ratings hit for the network, but the beleaguered family at the center of the saucy comedy is coming apart at the seams. Earlier this year, we reported that star Emmy Rossum would be leaving after the show’s ongoing ninth season. Now, co-star Cameron Monaghan, who plays middle child Ian Gallagher, has also announced his departure.

Monaghan took to Instagram to speak his piece, saying that, despite knowing since last year, he wanted to save the news of his leaving so as not to spoil the current season. “The next episode will be my last,” he wrote on Monday. “This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him,” he wrote. He did, however, leave open the possibility that he’d return to the series. Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher,” he added. “We’ll meet again?”



There’s a good chance they will, as it’s clear that producer John Wells hopes to keep the series going. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Wells has said that there are “a lot more Gallagher stories to tell,” and that he “could write this for another 10 years.” That’s the benefit of having a big ensemble to draw from, we suppose.

That ensemble could continue to shrink, however. THR also notes that William H. Macy, who plays patriarch Frank, has said he feels he only has a few more seasons left in the tank. Whether it will get those seasons remains up in the air, as Showtime has yet to confirm its 10th season.

See Monaghan’s full post below.