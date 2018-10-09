Car Seat Headrest announce North American headlining dates for early 2019

Car Seat Headrest, photo by Heather Kaplan

Car Seat Headrest, one of the hardest working bands in rock, will hit the road again early next year for a string of North American tour dates. The newly announced leg follows a run of shows this November in Europe, and will feature Will Toledo leading a seven-piece lineup.

(Read: Why Car Seat Headrest Is The Indie Rock Hero We’ve Been Waiting For)



The dates are in support of the band’s remastered and rereleased edition of 2011’s Twin Fantasy, which will receive a vinyl edition on November 9th.

Recently, Toledo teamed up with Smash Mouth on a collaborative split single. He also covered Frank Ocean’s “White Ferrari” and Death Grips’ “Black Paint”.

Car Seat Headrest 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

10/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

10/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

11/03 – Amiens, FR @ La Lune Des Pirates

11/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

11/06 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/08 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

11/10 – Weissenhauser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/11 – Copenhagen, DE @ Pumpehuset

11/13 – Groningen, NL @ VERA

11/14 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

11/15 – Ghent, BL @ Vooruit

11/17 – Rust, DE @ Rolling Stone Park

02/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale

02/15 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

02/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

02/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

02/18 – Richmond, VA @ The National

02/20 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

02/21 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

02/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

02/23 – Tampa Bay, FL @ The Orpheum

02/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

02/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

02/28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/01 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

03/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

^ = w/ Interpol and Snail Mail