Car Seat Headrest announce North American headlining dates for early 2019

Car Seat Headrest, one of the hardest working bands in rock, will hit the road again early next year for a string of North American tour dates. The newly announced leg follows a run of shows this November in Europe, and will feature Will Toledo leading a seven-piece lineup.
The dates are in support of the band’s remastered and rereleased edition of 2011’s Twin Fantasy, which will receive a vinyl edition on November 9th.
Recently, Toledo teamed up with Smash Mouth on a collaborative split single. He also covered Frank Ocean’s “White Ferrari” and Death Grips’ “Black Paint”.
Car Seat Headrest 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
10/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
10/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris
11/03 – Amiens, FR @ La Lune Des Pirates
11/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
11/06 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/08 – London, UK @ O2 Forum
11/10 – Weissenhauser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender
11/11 – Copenhagen, DE @ Pumpehuset
11/13 – Groningen, NL @ VERA
11/14 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
11/15 – Ghent, BL @ Vooruit
11/17 – Rust, DE @ Rolling Stone Park
02/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale
02/15 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
02/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
02/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
02/18 – Richmond, VA @ The National
02/20 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
02/21 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon
02/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
02/23 – Tampa Bay, FL @ The Orpheum
02/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
02/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
02/28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/01 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
03/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
^ = w/ Interpol and Snail Mail