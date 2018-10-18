Cardi B talks motherhood, politics, and fast cars on Jimmy Kimmel: Watch

Cardi B on Kimmel

All this week, Jimmy Kimmel is taping his ABC late-night show from the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York. As such, he’s lined the guest list with famous New Yorkers, including St. Vincent, who delivered a dazzling rendition of “New York” on Tuesday night’s episode. On Wednesday night, Kimmel welcomed The Bronx’s own Cardi B to the show for a brief chat. They spoke about Cardi B’s rapid rise to fame over the last year, as well as her experience of being a new mother (Kulture “broke my vagina”) and what she would do if she was mayor of New York City (“I’d get rid of the rats and raccoons”). She also explained why she keeps acquiring fast luxury cars — even though she doesn’t know how to drive. Replay the interview below.





Earlier this week, Cardi B performed “Get Up 10” on the BET Hip-Hop Awards. She’ll return to the stage for a string of festival appearances in the coming months, including the Tropicalia Festival in Long Beach and Los Angeles’ Rolling Loud. She’s also said to be working on new music, which may or may not address her ongoing feud with Nicki Minaj.