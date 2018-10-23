Cardi B unleashes new single “Money”: Stream

Cardi B's artwork for "Money"

Cardi B has returned with a new single called “Money”, which marks her first solo release since dropping her landmark debut album, Invasion of Privacy, back in April. Take a listen to “Money” below.

In the lead up to “Money”, TMZ reported that Cardi B’s team was debating whether she should address her ongoing tiff with fellow NYC rap queen, Nicki Minaj. On “Money”, Cardi B makes no specific mention of Minaj, but her boastful lyrics are obviously intended with one target in mind: “Sweet like a honey bun/ Spit like a Tommy gun/ Rolly on 101/ Come get your mommy some/ Cardi at the tip-top, bitch/ Kiss the ring and kick rock, sis.”



The release of “Money” comes ahead of a series of upcoming live shows for Cardi B, which mark her return to the stage following the birth of her daughter Kulture in July. In the coming weeks, she’s scheduled to headline Rolling Loud Los Angeles, Long Beach’s Tropicalia Fest, and Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio.

If you’re not a fan of hip-hop, fret not: Cardi B can also be enjoyed in ASMR form.