Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s feud escalates, Cardi threatens to sue for defamation

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

The ongoing rap beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B continues to escalate.

Earlier today, Minaj used the latest episode of her “Queen Radio” Beats 1 show to call out Cardi on a number of issues, including the drama regarding their “Motorsport” collaboration. The “Chun-Li” rapper also weighed in on their now-infamous Fashion Week shoe brawl.



Cardi wasted no time acknowledging Minaj’s comments, however, as she took to Instagram tonight to hit back on nearly every one of Minaj’s claims, as well as hurl new accusations Minaj’s way, as Pitchfork points out.

On her radio show, Minaj claimed that, contrary to reports, Cardi was actually attacked at the Fashion Week party by Minaj’s friend Rah Ali, and not security. Minaj also offered to pay up $100,000 to anyone who has surveillance footage of their altercation. Over on Instagram, Cardi replied by calling Minaj a liar: “You lie so much you can’t keep up with your fuckin lies… First you say you’ve got the footage, but then you say you wanna pay somebody $100,000 if they give you the footage?”

On the subject of “Motorsport”, Minaj said the timetable of the track’s release led to Cardi turning down another potential collaboration. The Invasion of Privacy rapper responded by airing out her grievances regarding the recording process behind “Motorsport”, specifically as it related to Minaj’s alleged convoluted re-recording of her verse.

A few weeks ago, Minaj accused Cardi of payola. Cardi used some Instagram airtime to threaten legal action against her foe. “Maybe I should sue you for defamation of character since you wanna claim that I’m using something called payola,” said the “Bodak Yellow” MC, “because you don’t understand why I’m so fuckin successful.”

Elsewhere in her series of Instagram videos, Cardi insisted that Minaj had leaked her phone number to fans, saying that it was no coincidence the number surfaced shortly after their Fashion Week fight. (Incidentally, Cardi showed Nicki’s own number while showing off her past attempts to contact Nicki.) Cardi also refuted Minaj’s claims that she had kept Offset and 21 Savage from partaking in various collaborations.

Despite the obvious bad blood between them, the two rappers both said the feuding has them exhausted. “I’m tired of talking about it too… I’m tired of the fucking whole internet shit,” said Cardi, before inviting Minaj to potentially put an end to their fiasco. “If you really wanna talk about it, you know where to link me…. We can talk about it, or we can fight it out.”

Hear Minaj’s Queen Radio episode here. Check out all of Cardi’s Instagram videos below.

Minaj’s latest album, Queen, is out now. Cardi just dropped a stellar new single, “Money”, last week.