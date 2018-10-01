Cardi B turns herself in to NYPD following alleged strip club fight

Cardi B

Cardi B turned herself in to the New York Police Department on Monday following an alleged altercation at a local strip club.



According to TMZ, the Bronx rapper born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar surrendered herself to police authorities after allegedly instigating a fight at Angels Strip Club in Queens on August 29th. Cardi was originally at the establishment to see husband Offset and the rest of his rap outfit Migos perform. She is accused of ordering members of her entourage to “attack” two strip club bartenders, Jade and Baddie Gi, using bottles and furniture. It’s rumored that one of the bartenders had a physical relationship with Offset.

Both bartenders were hurt, but refused medical attention. Cardi contends that the incident wasn’t premeditated in nature, but a “spontaneous” brawl triggered by a thrown drink. Nevertheless, the Invasion of Privacy rapper is expected to face misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Update: According to TMZ, Cardi was charged with two misdemeanors: assault and reckless endangerment. She’s due back in court on October 29th.

Cardi and Offset were married in a secret ceremony September 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Kulture, this past July.

This is just the latest scuffle involving Cardi in recent weeks. Last month, she and Nicki Minaj got into a tiff during a New York Fashion Week event.

In related news, Cardi performed at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival over the weekend. In addition to performing hits “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It”, she also inspired the audience to vote during the upcoming midterm elections and took a few swipes at Donald Trump.

“Last election, everybody took it as a joke. Even me, I’m not even gonna front, because I thought, ‘Man, that person ain’t gonna win’ and look where we are now,” said Cardi. “We need to vote so we change our community. We need somebody that’s gonna represent us, that’s gonna protect us. We don’t need somebody that’s gonna be arguing with ballplayers.”

Watch footage of her performance below.