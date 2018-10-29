Carole King records new version of “One”, her first new recording in seven years: Stream

Carole King performing new 2018 version of "One"

In 1977, Carole King released a song titled “One”. Taken from her Simple Things album, the track encouraged people to unify and band together to fight social injustice. With the fate of the US government now again on the line, King has recorded a new version of the song, marking her first new recording in seven years.

“The leader of our country is using rhetoric that is encouraging people to bring out their fear and hatred and violence, and I really feel we must do something to stop that,” King explained to The Guardian, “and I believe the Democratic party in our country is our hope for this now, because the Republican party is pretty much rubber-stamping – or if they’re not rubber-stamping, they’re saying nothing, which makes them, in my view, complicit in stirring up the worst emotions, in promoting lies: outright, provable lies.”



“That does not make me unpatriotic or disloyal,” she added. “I’m the honest opposition and I support the honest opposition to what the government in my country is standing for today.” King, who lives in rural Idaho, elaborated further in a press statement:

“I live in a red state. Many of my neighbors are Trump voters. I’ve noticed over the years that when someone in the community is in need, neighbors with only two dollars in their pocket will give a dollar to help out. As I watch the leader of our country dividing us with rhetoric that elicits fear and hatred and emboldens some of his supporters to commit acts of violence, I believe that most of us across party lines have the capacity for compassion. I believe that most of us care about our neighbors, and that most of us want Love to win. I see ‘One (2018)’ as an antidote to fear, hatred, and violence. I hope the song will empower everyone who hears it to know that he or she can make a difference.”

For the new recording, King returned to the same studio, A&M Recording Studio B, and even the same piano, used for her 1971 album, Tapestry. The idea for the new version came when she was asked to play a short set at a luncheon for nine female House of Representatives candidates.

Check it out below.

King has long been a politically outspoken musician. She previously supported both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. In January 2017, just mere weeks after Trump’s election, King participated in the Women’s March in Idaho, carrying a sign that read, “One Small Voice.” “I’ve never stopped believing that one small voice plus millions of other small voices is exactly how we change the world,” she told Huffington Post of the message.

King is just the latest celebrity to voice her support for the Democratic party in the midterm elections. Over the weekend, both rapper Travis Scott and NBA star LeBron James encouraged their fans to vote for prospective Texas senator Beto O’Rourke.