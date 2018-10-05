Cat Power reveals first album in six years, Wanderer: Stream

Cat Power, photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Today marks the release of Wanderer, the new album from Chan Marshall, aka Cat Power. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Wanderer serves as the musician’s tenth overall and first since 2012’s stellar Sun. The 11-track effort chronicles “my journey so far,” according to the Marshall. “The course my life has taken in this journey – going from town to town, with my guitar, telling my tale; with reverence to the people who did this generations before me. Folk singers, blues singers, and everything in between.”



(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2018)

Writing sessions for the LP took place in Miami and Los Angeles over the course of the last few years, and feature contributions from Marhall’s “longtime friends and compatriots.” One of those is the one and only Lana Del Rey, who guests on “Woman”. Another early preview of the album was her cover of the Rihanna hit “Stay”, which we crowned as one of our favorite songs of the week.

In her glowing review of the album, Consequence of Sound’s own Katie Moulton wrote: “Wanderer is neither as harrowing as Moon Pix nor as kaleidoscopic as Sun, but it shows a mature artist who rides the waves of tumultuous experience — no less excellent for containing her multitudes.”

To support Wanderer, Marshall has planned out a busy tour schedule, which includes a US run at the end of the year. Find her full itinerary here, then grab tickets here.

Wanderer Artwork:

Wanderer Tracklist:

01. Wanderer

02. In Your Face

03. You Get

04. Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey)

05. Horizon

06. Stay

07. Black

08. Robbin Hood

09. Nothing Really Matters

10. Me Voy

11. Wanderer / Exit