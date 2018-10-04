Cat Power performs “Woman” on Colbert, plus new tour dates announced: Watch

Cat Power is less than 24 hours away from the release of Wanderer, her first album in six years. In anticipation, the singer-songwriter known as Chan Marshall turned in a performance of “Woman” on last night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She was accompanied by quite dim stage lighting, and was sans the single’s collaborator Lana Del Rey, but Marshall’s voice — teeming with both intensity and vulnerability — was clearly all she needed to convey herself.
Catch the replay below.
Wanderer, one of the most anticipated albums of 2018, is out tomorrow through Domino. She previously teased it with a pretty incredible cover of Rihanna’s “Stay”.
Update: In support of the release, Marshall has mapped out new tour dates, including a run of US shows in December. Grab tickets here.
Cat Power 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
10/05 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/06 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
10/12 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
10/23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
10/26 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/28 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
10/29 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
10/30 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzamatazz
11/02 – Madrid, ES @ Circo Price
11/05 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
11/06 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
11/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/20 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
11/23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
11/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
12/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
12/20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
02/09 – Melbourne, AU @ Zoo Twilights
02/11 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
02/12 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli