Cat Power performs “Woman” on Colbert, plus new tour dates announced: Watch

Cat Power on Colbert

Cat Power is less than 24 hours away from the release of Wanderer, her first album in six years. In anticipation, the singer-songwriter known as Chan Marshall turned in a performance of “Woman” on last night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She was accompanied by quite dim stage lighting, and was sans the single’s collaborator Lana Del Rey, but Marshall’s voice — teeming with both intensity and vulnerability — was clearly all she needed to convey herself.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of Fall 2018)



Catch the replay below.

Wanderer, one of the most anticipated albums of 2018, is out tomorrow through Domino. She previously teased it with a pretty incredible cover of Rihanna’s “Stay”.

Update: In support of the release, Marshall has mapped out new tour dates, including a run of US shows in December. Grab tickets here.

Cat Power 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

10/05 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/06 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

10/12 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

10/23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

10/26 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/28 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

10/29 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

10/30 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzamatazz

11/02 – Madrid, ES @ Circo Price

11/05 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

11/06 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

11/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/20 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

11/23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

11/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

12/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

12/20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/09 – Melbourne, AU @ Zoo Twilights

02/11 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

02/12 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli