Chance the Rapper teases Chicago mayoral announcement

Chance the Rapper, photo by David Brendan Hall

Chance the Mayor?

Chicago’s hometown-kid-made-good, Chance the Rapper, will hold a press conference regarding the city’s upcoming mayoral election. The announcement will take place Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. local time, at Chicago City Hall.



City Hall pull up https://t.co/RO31aO9bPI—

Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 15, 2018

Ever since Chicago’s current mayor, Rahm Emanuel, announced he would not be seeking reelection, Chance has been buoyed about as a possible replacement. Despite his success as a recording artist, the Chicago native has kept the Second City as one of his main prerogatives. He’s launched a number of creative endeavors and humanitarian campaigns tied to the city, including his Social Works charity, which has raised millions of dollars for Chicago Public Schools and Chicago mental health services. He also recently saved local news publication the Chicagoist from extinction.

Still, it’s hard to fathom the 25-year-old Chance putting his career on hold for a four-year-old mayoral term. Our guess is he’ll instead endorse a worthwhile candidate to run in the February 2019 election.

Either way, we’ll find out tomorrow.