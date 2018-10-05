Charli XCX and Troye Sivan join forces on new song “1999”: Stream

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX "1999" Artwork

Troye Sivan is fresh off the release of his impressive sophomore album, Bloom, but already he’s back with new material. The Australian pop wunderkind has teamed up with Charli XCX, a futuristic pop maestro in her own right. Their collaborative song is called “1999” and can be streamed via Apple Music or Spotify. Check it out below followed by the vivid Matrix-themed artwork.

“1999” Artwork:

Sivan, whose Bloom boasted a joint track with yet another pop phenom in Ariana Grande, is currently touring North America. Charli, meanwhile, recently put out a series of one-off singles, including “Girls Night Out”, “Focus”, and “No Angel”. She dropped her Pop 2 mixtape in 2017, but her last proper album, Sucker, was released four years ago.