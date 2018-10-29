Chester Bennington’s collaboration with Lamb of God’s Mark Morton will be released

Chester Bennington, WBR / Mark Morton, Epic

Back in April of of 2017, Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton tweeted a photo of himself with Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington and hinted that the guys were working on a new project together. Bennington confirming the news by sharing some lyrics in an Instagram story, which also revealed that producer Josh Wilbur was involved, as well.

Sadly, Bennington died by suicide in July 2017, but Morton has posted an update on the project and promises the collaboration will be released at some point.



“Chester and I made some really cool music together that we were both SUPER stoked about,” Morton wrote in a new tweet. “And you will hear it!”

Morton’s initial tweet about the collaboration simply stated that the music the two were working on sounded “killer.”

In other news, related news, Lamb of God drummer Chris Adler recently told Metal Injection that the band hopes to release a new album, the follow-up to 2015’s VII: Sturm und Drang, before Christmas of next year.

“I got together with Josh (Wilbur, producer) a few weeks ago, and just documented some stuff they (Wilbur and guitarists Willie Adler and Mark Morton) had in the library of what they do,” Adler said. “Josh is coming out here at the end of November, for me and him to sift through it and find the ideal stuff, you know, that we both think is cool and we put the drums to it.”