Kiernan Shipka embraces evil in first trailer for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Watch

Kiernan Shipka in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

On October 26th, just in time for Hallow’s Eve, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will premiere on Netflix. The latest TV adaptation of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch comic book series stars Kiernan Shipka of Mad Men fame as the titular half-mortal, half-witch character Sabrina Spellman.

With only a few weeks to go before showtime, today we get our first look at the 10-episode series. The official trailer takes us to the moment 16-year-old Spellman is forced to choose between joining a coven of witches like the family members before her, or continuing her life as a run-of-the-mill teen. Obviously it’s no ordinary decision to make, and at one point Spellman is heard contemplating, “I’m not an evil person… but these are desperate times.” Spooky.



Watch below.

Helmed by Riverdale mastermind Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, The Chilling Adventures is described as a “tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist,” but judging from the trailer, there’s also an element of whimsy incorporated (not unlike the Melissa Joan Hart-led ’90s adaptation). Along with Shipka, the cast also boasts Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson and Bronson Pinchot.

Here’s the full synopsis from Netflix:

Her name is Sabrina Spellman. Half witch. Half mortal. On her 16th birthday, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) has to make a choice between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. With her aunties (Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis), her cat Salem, and her boyfriend Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), Sabrina will face horrors and new adventures in the mysterious town of Greendale. From the executive producers of Riverdale comes a haunting new tale.